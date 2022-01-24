News Roundup: BBB, Gut the Electoral College, Spend More $$$

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) offered to participate in a rewriting of the Build Back Better bill but has said there has not been any outreach yet over a potential overhaul.

Even if they do agree, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Communist-Vt.) said on Sunday that they cannot count on him to support “almost any” compromise bill that may come down the pike.

“Absolutely not,” the unrelenting communist told, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd when asked if Biden can count on his vote “with almost any compromise” struck with Manchin. “You’re going to have to look at what that so-called compromise is. If it’s strong, if it protects the needs of working people, if it deals with climate, I’m there. But we have to look at the details of any proposal, The Hill reports.

Democrats already have a loaded schedule. They are facing a deadline to fund the government by February 18. There is a defense bill on the table and they HOPE TO REFORM THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE ACT.

One of their goals is to gut the Electoral College, which will also gut our Constitution. It’s been a dream of theirs for years.

Not only that, according to The Hill, they want to spend more money on so-called COVID-19 relief for businesses. It’s another payoff before the elections and it will come with strings that give Democrats more power.

