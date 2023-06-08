Bill Barr Is The Fixer, Now He’s “Covering for Biden…” and the FBI

“Bill Barr knows that Merrick Garland is ignoring the Presidential Records Act and DC U.S. District Court’s 2012 Clinton sock-drawer case. Barr’s own 2019 OLC opinion DOJ generally can’t charge obstruction for investigations into non-crimes,” says former Chief Judiciary Chair Mike Davis.

Barr’s covering for Biden, Davis added. His comment was in response to Mark Levin’s tweet noting that “Bill Barr is a disgrace, campaigning for Trump indictment, giving cover to DOJ.”

THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST DONALD TRUMP

Barr never complains about Joe Biden’s potential crimes, but he will campaign for Donald Trump’s arrest. He’s influencing the election.

The Clinton sock drawer case is the perfect example as Davis notes in a string of tweets.

“President Clinton taped his “oral history of his 8 years in office.” He hid the 79 audio tapes in his sock drawer. These tapes include the most classified secrets imaginable,” writes Davis, founder of IAP.

Q. Why wasn’t he charged for espionage, theft of gov’t property, or obstruction?”

A. The President

The legal opinion can be found here via Politico. Who signed it? Bill Barr.

Mike Davis continues:

“Bill Barr must put his country first, set aside his giant ego, and stop trying to settle scores with Trump: Red line for me. Any Republican politician cheering on Democrats’ politicization/weaponization of justice against Trump have politically disqualified themselves permanently. This is so much bigger than any one candidate or any one presidential election.”

It is destructive to America.

“All sides need to stop. It’s counterproductive. Duke it out on policy. I don’t care what one campaign supporter thinks about another campaign supporter. Extremely annoying to watch. I’ve made that very clear.

Davis also asked the Right to stop torching Ron DeSantis.

“Yes. This issue. But to claim DeSantis is a bad governor is truly stupid. He’s a great governor. Evidenced by people moving there. Trump will win the primary. Duke it out on policy. Let’s not make it difficult for Republicans to rally behind Trump for the general election.”

[Bill Barr will not do the right thing, and he will continue to weaponize the government, while, at times, sticking up for what is right.]

Bill Barr, the Fixer, Campaigns for DJT’s Arrest, Covers for the FBI and Biden.

While he was a Jeb Bush supporter, he did give a small amount to Donald Trump’s campaign. He also said there was more reason to investigate the Clinton Foundation than Donald Trump.

Things have changed, and he constantly speaks out against Donald Trump, campaigning for his arrest.

Barr lied about investigating 2020 election fraud complaints. He never did. He did nothing about Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots.

He’s now out supporting Jack Smith and his investigation of a non-crime.

“Over time, people will see that this is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt,” Barr said in an interview on CBS. “In fact, they approached this very delicately and with deference to the president, and this would have gone nowhere had the president just returned the documents. But he jerked them around for a year and a half.”

[Oh yeah, very delicately, Bill. As for jerking them around, he was working through his lawyers and exercising his constitutional rights. Why doesn’t Bill Barr ever complain about Joe Biden?]

He told Fox News there is no “legitimate reason” for classified documents to have been at Mar-a-Lago and cast doubt on the idea that they had somehow been declassified.

“No. I can’t think of a legitimate reason why they should have been – could be taken out of government, away from the government if they are classified,” Barr said of the documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

“I, frankly, am skeptical of the claim that [Trump] declassified everything,” Barr added.

The Raskin LIe and the Barr Campaign

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, assigned a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, Scott Brady, to review the allegations in 2020.

Raskin said the allegations were debunked, and the result of the assessment was “the Trump Justice Department concluded that the evidence failed to justify further inquiry.”

Bill Barr said Raskin was lying, and he never closed the case. That is true, but when will something come of it? This puts new meaning to “slow-walking” as Jack Smith rushes to indict Donald Trump during an election year. Didn’t Barr notice?

Bill Barr hates Trump and is weaponizing the media against him because, as with Democrats and his mentors, the Bush family, he doesn’t want DJT as President.

Bill Barr, The Fixer

Bill Barr worked under President George H. W. Bush at the U.S. Department of Justice as Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC).

As the head of the agency’s Office of Legal Counsel, Barr gave legal justification in a memo for the administration to invade Panama and arrest dictator Manuel Noriega. He wrote a legal opinion that said the United States has the power to arrest terrorists overseas without a foreign government’s permission.

He was appointed attorney general for the first time in May 1990. As attorney general, Barr continued to promote his broad view of presidential powers.

“I believed that the president did not require any authorization from Congress, and I believed that the president had the constitutional authority to launch an attack against the Iraqis,” he said in the oral history, referring to the Iraq War. “But I also knew that it didn’t much matter what I thought because that’s what he was going to do. He believed he had the authority to do it, and that’s ultimately more important than what I believe.”

Barr signed off on a program called USTO, which allowed the Drug Enforcement Administration to secretly gather records on Americans’ international phone calls. The agency would go on to get information about billions of phone calls under the program, which was also approved by the then-head of the Justice Department’s criminal division — Mueller.

In DJT’s case, he has a far more narrow view of presidential powers.

Barr and his wife are good friends of Mueller and his wife.

