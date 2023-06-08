Biden’s Worried About China Putting a Spy Station in Cuba But Not About Our Borders

According to the Wall Street Journal, China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement for China to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island. They plan to focus on the US. US Officials “call it a brash new geopolitical challenge by Beijing to the U.S.”

If true, why do we have open borders with young, single Chinese men pouring in illegally? Why do we have NATO and bio-labs in Ukraine on Russia’s border? Didn’t we open a lot of doors for this to happen? I’d like the answer.

“An eavesdropping facility in Cuba, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where many military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic,” reports the WSJ.

Why are we selling land and farms to Chinese communists right near sensitive military bases? I’m just wondering.

More from the WSJ:

“Officials familiar with the matter said that China has agreed to pay cash-strapped Cuba several billion dollars to allow it to build the eavesdropping station and that the two countries had reached an agreement in principle.

“The revelation about the planned site has sparked alarm within the Biden administration because of Cuba’s proximity to the U.S. mainland. Washington regards Beijing as its most significant economic and military rival. A Chinese base with advanced military and intelligence capabilities in the U.S.’s backyard could be an unprecedented new threat.

“While I cannot speak to this specific report, we are well aware of—and have spoken many times to—the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere,” John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said. “We monitor it closely, take steps to counter it, and remain confident that we are able to meet all our security commitments at home, in the region, and around the world.”

The Biden administration is concerned? Then close the borders and tell Ukraine to make a deal to remain neutral. Stopping selling our land, businesses, and farms to China.