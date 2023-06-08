Wokes Did This! Most EU Economies Are Officially in Recession

The EU officially entered a recession. The Wokes did that. Special thanks to Joe Biden, the World Economic Forum, lockdowns, horrendous energy policies, and devastating Ukraine-Russia policies for the recession. The UK is not in recession, and they’re not in the EU.

CNBC reports that Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Greece are among the euro economies that reported an economic quarter-on-quarter contraction in the first quarter.

The lackluster economic environment also challenges the European Central Bank, which has been on a hawkish path for the last 12 months.

The decline is minimal right now. Stagnation might describe it better.

Meanwhile…. France is at Civil War Germany is in Deep Recession Spain has highest unemployment in Europe Italian streets have become tented African Ghettos So many reasons to want to be part of the EU 🤔#brexit#RejoinEU pic.twitter.com/6fgMvFvSO4 — Bexbunny (@Bexbunny1) June 3, 2023

