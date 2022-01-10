Bill Bratton: Soros “effectively destroyed the criminal justice system in America”

NY Dems made the state a mess on crime…and it’s going to get a lot worse. ~ former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton slammed the woke new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for “handcuffing cops by decriminalizing just about everything in NYC”. He blames his election on billionaire George Soros.

Bratton said that Soros has “effectively destroyed the criminal justice system in America.” He called Bragg’s woke policies of downgrading burglary, armed robbery, and drug dealing from felonies to just misdemeanors a “recipe for disaster.”

“He’s [Bragg] well-intended in the sense that he’s trying to find a way to address some of the issues of the past,” Bratton said.

“You don’t address the issues of the past by effectively decriminalizing just about everything in New York City,” Bratton said of Bragg.

Bratton said newly-elected Mayor Eric Adams has his hands tied in terms of crime while Bragg’s office implements its woke policies.

Mayor Adams had promised a return to broken-windows policing after winning on a tough-on-crime approach campaign.

“I don’t know how Mr. Adams is going to do that when the DA is effectively handcuffing the police,’” he said.

Bratton added that Hungarian-born leftist Soros gave $1 million to Bragg through the Color of Change political action committee.

“If you look at every city in America that has violent crime increases and disorder increases…what is the one common denominator?” Bratton said.

“District attorneys, almost all of whom are funded phenomenally by George Soros.”

“Soros and his people have people have figured out how to basically gerrymander the system,” Bratton claimed, saying he has “effectively destroyed the criminal justice system in America.”

There is a lot more at The Daily Mail. It seems Bragg is already interfering in a violent case. Cristian Hall, 30, has been arrested 21 times with nine open cases, including robbery with a deadly weapon and assault. Bragg’s office left out key information.

