CDC Director Contradicts the Stunningly Misinformed Justice Sotomayor

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy contradicted one of Justice Sotomayor’s way-out claims made during Court arguments on Jan. 7. She claimed 100,000 children were hospitalized and extremely ill with COV.

During an interview with “Fox News Sunday” on Jan. 9, Walensky confirmed that there are about 3,500 children in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Wuhan virus.

Walensky said further, “…what I will say is while pediatric hospitalizations are rising, they’re still about 15-fold less than hospitalizations of our older age demographics.”

She didn’t know how many were on ventilators.

“In some hospitals that we’ve talked to, up to 40 percent of the patients who are coming in with COVID are coming in not because they’re sick with COVID, but because they’re coming in with something else and have had COVID or the Omicron variant detected,” Walensky said.

The CDC director also reaffirmed that children have the lowest chance among all age groups of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Related