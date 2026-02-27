We Were Lied to About Ocean Plastic

We are lied to about its origin, and no one is discussing the dangerous microplastics.

About 75% of the plastic is from the fishing industry, not our garbage. There is a debate about whether this should be cleaned up anyway. Plastic has become part of the ecosystem, and it is colonized. Some species have made plastic their home. It’s often teeming with life.

In other cases, it might be poisoning the ecosystem.

In other words, nothing is settled yet.

Many photos of ocean plastic are photoshopped. Pictures of the two famous garbage patches were taken close to land. They are not representative of what is in the sea.

The Real Problems

Marine debris comes from many sources, and littering is the main excuse for the problem. However, littering is a very small part of the plastic in the sea. It focuses on poor choices instead of systemic problems.

It’s not careless people; it’s a small number of companies that are the problem.

The real problem: 82% of macro-plastic leakage into the environment is from mismanaged waste. Coca-Cola is the number one company responsible for pollution. Only 56 companies are responsible for half the pollution in the sea.

Paint and tires are major problems.

Recycling isn’t the cure.

Watch, this article only covers a third of the video. The Business Insider video is interesting and enlightening: