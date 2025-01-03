NY AG Protects Gun Laws After Gangland Shooting

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants New Yorkers disarmed, but the gangsters in Queens who shot ten teenagers won’t disarm. Maybe she should be more specific and get the gangs disarmed. When the gangs break gun laws, the laws should be upheld, but they often aren’t.

Based on the gangland shooting, James wants more gun laws.

James is appealing a case that found the “sensitive places” gun restrictions were unconstitutional. For example, one law prohibits guns in places of worship, which leaves churchgoers defenseless. There are so many “sensitive places” that it makes carrying a gun basically impossible.

The Queens nightclub shooting this past weekend was by minority gangsters shooting minority kids.

An active investigation is underway Thursday as police work to track down three to four men who shot at a crowd of people in Queens, leaving 10 teenagers injured.

We can tell them right now that it was a gang shooting.

It happened outside of the Amazura nightclub on 144th Place around 11:30 p.m. in Jamaica, Queens, NY.

Eyewitness News reported that the gathering was to celebrate the birthday and life of Taearion Mungo, a 16-year-old fatally shot in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, last Oct. 26. He would have turned 17 on Wednesday. Mungo was likely affiliated with the FNO street gang — or the “For N—ers Only” crew.

Among the panicked crowd were six women and four men between the ages of 16-20 who were injured in the gunfire. All victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said all of the victims shot outside the club suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Your garbage supporters’ inability to behave as civilized people does not obligate me to disarm https://t.co/cbPAe8upDn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2025

