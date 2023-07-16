Bill Gates Funds the Vaccine Regulator & Pfizer

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his foundation are the primary funding sources for a health regulator that approved the emergency authorization for the vaccines he used on children.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the UK’s Medicine & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) primary funder.

Bill Gates and his ex-wife are also one of the largest shareholders in Big Pharma giants Pfizer and BioNTech.

On June 4, 2021, the MHRA extended the emergency authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA shots in the UK.

This allowed COVID experimental shots to be given to 12 to 15-year-olds.

Perhaps it’s legitimate, but the appearances are terrible. What happened to ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest? Gates has no boundaries.

