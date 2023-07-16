“Most Trusted” Fox Bans Senators Who Support Tucker?

According to tweets from media analyst and biographer Chadwick Moore, Fox News is making far-reaching internal changes.

Mr. Moore has sources inside Fox who told him US Senators who defended Tucker Carlson are banned from the network. I think that would include Ted Cruz.

“Sources inside Fox have confirmed to me that Fox News has banned sitting members of the U.S. Senate from appearing on the network if that Senator has publicly defended Tucker Carlson in the aftermath of his cancellation.” Moore posted on his Twitter account.

Furthermore, producers are reported to feel “insulted” due to nominal wage increases of 0 or 1% amid the layoffs. At the same time, Abby Grossberg, a figure allegedly instrumental in Carlson’s departure, allegedly received a $12 million payout. This financial disparity, Moore reports, has significantly impacted team morale, especially on top of “company-wide layoffs” that “no one is reporting on.”

The anonymous source also divulged that there has been “frantic, bipolar guidance almost daily on blacklisted and unblacklisted guests, including sitting members of the Senate.” It makes you wonder if they run around like chickens with their heads cut off.

PREVIOUS REVELATIONS

According to Moore, Fox News decided to fire Carlson impulsively, while preparing for a trial over accusations that the network allowed Carlson to defame Dominion Voting Systems regarding the 2020 election. The network agreed to pay a $787 million settlement and fired Carlson shortly after. That’s on Fox. They paid $787 million to a company worth $70 million. That’s ridiculous.

Moore also previously revealed that several Fox employees have quit the network to work with Carlson on his new Twitter program. One of those fired who will work with Tucker was Alex McCaskill, a former Fox producer who labeled President Biden a “wannabe dictator. ”

Moore said nine employees who left or were pushed out will work with Tucker. Fox moved their hosts around, trying to regain what they lost with Tucker’s departure. Megyn Kelly likened it to moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic.

If Tucker starts his show, Fox will sue him for breach of contract. Fox doesn’t sound very conservative or free speechy.

