Bill Gates Has a Plan to Control Our Food, Health & He Begins with India

Bill Gates appears to have sucked India into his Orwellian world, which, if true, is very bad for the rest of the world. He likes to go after more vulnerable people. India has a huge population and a great future, but this lunatic could do some real damage.

He brings globalism to a whole new level. This is his latest:

“Another place that India leads, but there’s a lot more that all of you can be involved in driving forward, is this digital public infrastructure.

“No country is more able to take government benefits and get them out efficiently and effectively to their citizens than India. You know, you would have expected rich countries or others to do that, but in fact, they did not.

He has an idea for an Orwellian infrastructure. Gates plans to gear the infrastructure toward his disease, agriculture, and climate goals. He wants to control our food, our health, and everything we do.

“And so that basic structure that starts with identity and bank accounts and payments is just foundational, and as part of this visit, I’m now seeing how that foundation is being built out, built out in agriculture, with profiles of farmers to understand what they need and give them advice, built out with health records so that we can help people, not only with infectious diseases, but the challenge that’s coming In the future, with the growth of the noncommunicable diseases being a huge thing.

“And that digital public infrastructure will help us with these climate problems. I was in Odisha yesterday, and what they showed is that they’ve registered the farmers and registered what type of crops they grow and what land they own. They literally have a control center. You know, when you walk in, you think, “Wow, this is agriculture, but you know, you’ve got a command center and apps and people doing queries and sending out messages, and so that all starts, you know, with an ad hoc identity listing those farmers getting the information, making sure it’s up to date.”

Let’s not forget that he made his money stealing software, was good friends with a pedophile, and is a wife-cheating creep. I think he’s a psychopathic megalomaniac.