The Netherlands is set to implement a 36% tax on realized and unrealized capital gains, effective January 1, 2028.

This change targets liquid assets like stocks and crypto, while real estate and start-ups are excluded. They will get killed upon sale.

Investors should prepare for new cash-flow requirements and stricter reporting standards driven by the EU’s DAC8 data-sharing framework, which begins in 2026.

The wealthy in the Netherlands, who pay most of the taxes, are arranging their exit as we post this information. The new left-wing government doesn’t like capitalism.

They plan to tax fake gains. People will pay taxes on paper gains they never cashed in. The leftists in charge will tax the unrealized gains on crypto, stocks, and bonds, killing investments and everything they do, such as funding retirements.

Gov. Spanberger in Virginia is looking at a smaller version of this.

