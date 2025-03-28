Bill Gates: Humans Will No Longer Be Needed “for Most Things” in 10 Years

Bill Gates predicts that advances in artificial intelligence will mean that humans will no longer be needed “for most things” in the world over the next decade.

That’s what Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist told comedian Jimmy Fallon during an interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in February.

Bill Gates, sounding like World Economic Forum philosopher Yuval Harari, predicted that advancements in artificial intelligence will significantly reduce humanity’s role in many traditional tasks such as medicine and education — and the seismic shift could happen in less than 10 years.

During a recent interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” the Microsoft co-founder described a future where humans are no longer necessary “for most things” because AI technology will readily perform tasks that currently require specialized human skills.

Today, expertise in fields such as medicine and education remains “rare,” Gates said, adding that those areas depend on “a great doctor” or “a great teacher.”

But Gates said that over the next decade, “great medical advice [and] great tutoring” will become free and commonplace.

“Will we still need humans?” Fallon asked.

“Not for most things…. we’ll decide,” Gates said, adding that humans will still be needed for some things, such as baseball, because “we won’t want to watch computers play baseball.”

“There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems,” Gates added.

The world is entering a new era of what Gates called “free intelligence” in an interview last month with Harvard University professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks. [Happiness expert?] The result will be rapid advances in AI-powered technologies that are accessible and touch nearly every aspect of our lives, Gates has said, from improved medicines and diagnoses to widely available AI tutors and virtual assistants.

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates told Brooks.

Gates is also a big supporter of de-population. I don’t doubt Gates thinks he will be needed.

