Most Obnoxious Illegal Alien Sent Back to His Narco Nation

M Dowling
The obnoxious “migrant TikTok influencer” who infamously flashed around wads of US government cash handouts and encouraged other illegal border crossers to squat in American homes is gone. He has been deported back to Venezuela.

Leonel Moreno, who told illegal migrants to “invade abandoned houses” in brazen TikToks, was sent back to his narco country this week.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said Moreno was “welcome” back, however, the freeloading migrant caused disruptions on the flight. He had to be separated from the others on the plane.

Have a good time back in your communist country, Leonel.


