Most Obnoxious Illegal Alien Sent Back to His Narco Nation

The obnoxious “migrant TikTok influencer” who infamously flashed around wads of US government cash handouts and encouraged other illegal border crossers to squat in American homes is gone. He has been deported back to Venezuela.

Leonel Moreno, who told illegal migrants to “invade abandoned houses” in brazen TikToks, was sent back to his narco country this week.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said Moreno was “welcome” back, however, the freeloading migrant caused disruptions on the flight. He had to be separated from the others on the plane.

Have a good time back in your communist country, Leonel.

BREAKING: Illegal immigrant influencer Leonel Moreno, aka “Capichi,” who bragged about living off American taxpayers and taught other illegals how to squat in American homes, has been DEPORTED. Capichi was FA and now he FO!! His wife and child are currently living off your… pic.twitter.com/tK4SbXNQQP — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2025

