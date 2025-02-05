Bill Gates Makes the Rounds to Shill for USAID

Bill Gates partners with USAID (US Agency for International Development), and he’s worried. He said it could cost millions of lives if it doesn’t come back. He used a line he had used before: Sometimes, a lot of private sector people, when they get into government, they don’t take the time necessarily to see what the good work is…”

Gates is making the rounds to shape the narrative.

According to the Daily Wire, 97% of political contributions from USAID employees went to Democrats.

New:- “I’m a little worried with this USAID” – Bill Gates on Elon Musk “My Foundation partners with USAID on getting vaccines out” “If you don’t get the work back you could literally have millions of deaths” Billy Boy is all of a sudden appearing on WSJ, BBC, The View &… pic.twitter.com/0gw2CQromi — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 4, 2025

Excerpt from The Daily Wire Report

“In the 2024 election cycle, USAID staff made a total of $406,790 in political contributions, according to data collected on OpenSecrets. More than half of that, $241,079, went to the former Vice President Kamala Harris. Only $999 — a quarter of a percent — went to President Donald Trump.

In all, just over $377,000, or 97%, went to Democrats, while just $12,704 went to Republicans. Open Secrets tracked all political donations of USAID employees to PACs and candidates over $200 via data from the Federal Election Commission.

These numbers highlight the political bias Trump and his team have said they need to root out from USAID.

