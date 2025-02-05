DOGE Savings of $3 Billion a Day So Far

The last time a comprehensive review of the federal government was completed was in 1984. The budget was $848 billion, the national debt was $1.6 trillion & debt to GDP ratio was 38%. The budget is now $7 trillion, the national debt is $35.3 trillion & the debt-to-GDP ratio is 121.6%.

This review is needed desperately as we head for a financial cliff.

There are rumors that government agencies spent $600 million on sushi and other frivolous items, such as the IRS spending $230,000 monthly on Starbucks Cinnamon roast K-cups, but we couldn’t find proof. It didn’t come from the DOGE. It’s bad enough as it is, and Elon is very transparent. It’s best to go to the official site.

The DOGE thread on X reports that it is saving the federal government approximately $1 billion/day, mostly from not hiring people into unnecessary positions, deleting DEI, and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders.

As DOGE says, $3 billion/day is a good start.

We knew the following was happening, but Elon Musk and his team are finding the shocking proof.

Under the Biden administration, billions of dollars were shifted from helping Americans in need to facilitating illegal immigration. Super messed up! https://t.co/stxpk2SNnb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Canceling DEI saves $1 billion on a racist, un-American project. It would undoubtedly have grown as it is based on central government Marxism and embedded in government. These are only contracts. Many departments already evolved with their committed DEI employees. They need to be rooted out. Some are buried in the system under deceiving names.

If the government is reduced, it will bring back oversight and accountability.

Updated data on DEI related contract cancellations with full detail: https://t.co/hEBk62KQvN pic.twitter.com/kcPATigb3x — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 31, 2025

Today:

– 12 consulting contract terminations (in GSA and the Dept. of Education) for a total savings of ~$30mm, including a $23mm work order for “digital modernization Program Management Office support”.

-12 underutilized lease cancellations for an annual savings of ~$3mm. https://t.co/IDAIr9Kl7r — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 5, 2025

In the past 6 days, the number of lease terminations of underutilized buildings has increased from 3 to 22, with savings increased from $1.6M to $44.6M. https://t.co/b4EV4NYX96 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 3, 2025

Hopefully, the possibility of money laundering will be explored.

Smells like money laundering. https://t.co/stejvsLUQT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 4, 2025

