Bill Gates Wants China to Have More Control of Global Governance

“China’s rise is a huge win for the world,” Bill Gates says.

Bill Gates, a friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile, promotes totalitarian China with statements that are provably untrue. He has a blind spot when it comes to China. The software thief wants them to have more power in global governance. He admires the CCP and thinks their rise is a “huge win for the world,” even as they are America’s most dangerous enemy. They hope to become the number one power in the world and do their best to diminish us, infiltrate our citadels of thought, and steal our secrets.

Bill Gates, 2023: “China’s rise is a huge win for the world” pic.twitter.com/Ch6MkBpwwa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2023

Gordan Chang is fed up with Bill Gates pushing the CCP. His latest comments disgust Mr. Chang. He’s at a loss for words as Gates says things that are untrue, such as their adherence to capitalism and their death rates from COVID. He does it to promote communist China, a country that would never have allowed him to become rich.

Gates wants the communist regime to participate more in global governance, even as the CCP enslaves Uyghurs and others.

CCP’s vaccination rate is lower than America’s, and their two primary vaccines aren’t very effective, nor are they proven safe, yet Gates says something quite different in this next clip.

About the war, Gates complains about Ukraine but ignores more totalitarian nations like China.

‘I am disgusted by Bill Gates for China praise’: Gordon Chang | Wake Up America

Source: Newsmaxhttps://t.co/ki2KcwlddZ pic.twitter.com/dEAzl2wUMU — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) January 29, 2023

Here’s more of American Last, China First proponent, Bill Gates:

Bill Gates about being bullish on China..

Source: Lowy Institutehttps://t.co/i2UqEpOiBM pic.twitter.com/ju8dro5coW — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) January 29, 2023

