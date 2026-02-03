Bill & Hillary Will Testify and Say “I Take the Fifth” Repeatedly

Bill and Hillary Clinton will testify before the House Oversight committee, which means we will hear “I take the Fifth” or “I don’t remember” dozens of times. I don’t see the point of it. Chairperson James Comer sounds good, but nothing ever comes of his investigations. It will probably end up being a PR success for Democrats or buried by the media if Republicans make any points.

Fewer show hearings and more action. If Rep. Comer wants to be the Kentucky Governor, he should do things differently.

Comer has sent criminal referrals, but the evidence might not be solid, and Pam Bondi gets the criticism. It’s hard to say.

The Clintons appear to be very corrupt. I happen to have inside information about Hillary’s dealings with a corrupt individual, a friend of hers, at the IRS. I know she is corrupt, but I can’t give details. What I can say is that Comer and crew won’t get anything out of them.

Comer is an establishment figure. He recently suggested that President Trump pull out of Minnesota. That was very annoying and unacceptable.

Pulling Border Patrol out was also a mistake IMHO, though some feel ICE officers are trained better for the job.

Border Patrol looked trained and tougher than what we are used to seeing. They can’t do much about reckless people who put themselves in harm’s way.

Democrats toughen up in adversity, and they win.