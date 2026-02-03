Republicans sure know how to lose an election. Most pro-Second Amendment people vote Republican on that one issue. So, when Alex Pretti was killed with his gun visible in his belt, some Republicans went overboard criticizing him. They probably wanted to defend the agents, but they went too far.

Take Jeanine Pirro as a prime example. although she was not the only one.

Jeanine Pirro thought it wise to say, “You bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district, and I don’t care if you’re a law-abiding law owner somewhere else. …”

Why would she say this? Alex Pretti legally carried his gun. I don’t know if he had an open carry permit, but it was mostly concealed.

Anyway, if you want gun people to vote for you in a midterm when Trump isn’t on the agenda, you need to stop saying stupid things.

Pirro: “You bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district and I don’t care if you’re a law abiding law owner somewhere else. You bring a gun into this District, count on going to jail and hope you… pic.twitter.com/tiZ6PwtA1i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2026

President Trump should stop saying we need to be “flexible” on Hyde. That turns off our pro-life people. If we are flexible, the baby killers will go over the top, and abuse it so that’s a big no. People who are religious won’t be excited about showing up in November if he keeps saying things like this.

BREAKING: Trump calls to make the Hyde Amendment “flexible,” potentially opening the door to taxpayer-funded abortion. The GOP must stand firm for human life.⁰

No exceptions. No inch given. If you sacrifice Hyde, you sacrifice innocent human children. pic.twitter.com/2oI4fJk0o0 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 6, 2026

The anti-war people he won over are nervous also. Stop doing things that look like they are only for Israel, and concentrate on the USA until November at least, please. I think President Trump will make a deal with Iran for now. He’s smart, and I’m counting on that.