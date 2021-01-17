Bill Maher compares 74 million supporting Trump with Islamic terrorism

Bill Maher let loose with a truly despicable monologue on his show Friday night. He compared 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump to ISIS. Then he mocked the woman who was shot and killed by a police officer at the Capitol during the riot.

“Let’s not confuse 5,000 people with 74 million,” Maher started out. “…yes, even supporting the insurrection in spirit is despicable, but there’s a difference between holding illiberal beliefs and acting violently on them. At least that’s what they always told me about Islamic terrorism.”

His rhetorical question to the audience was, “how can all of us learn to share a country with a$$holes you can’t stand.”

Maher said, “you can like something run by a$$holes without being one yourself.” He added, “Just ask Chik-Fil-A.” It was an insulting way to explain why some of the 74 million might like Trump’s agenda.

MAHER MOCKED THE LATE ASHLI BABBITT

He warned people to not be too confident. At the same time, he belittled Trump supporters. He continually mocked the late Ashli Babbitt. He mentioned that she switched from supporting the Obama-Biden ticket to Trump-Pence.

The nasty political ‘comic’ called her the “tragedy of the modern Republican Party.” Then he mocked the idea of communists in the Democrat Party as if that was fantastical, even as they promise the most radical of agendas.

Maher is arrogant, sarcastic, and condescending. How anyone could enjoy watching him is a mystery. The man’s a hatemonger, who blathered about Ashli’s “toxic whiteness” and “toxic brokenness,” and insulted her family.

This is a vile person who can’t be satisfied with expressing his beliefs. At least not without demeaning his people with whom he disagrees.

