Rand Paul warns “There are doctors…saying we may need to wear [masks] forever.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, will spearhead Joe Biden’s coronavirus response. He continues with his panic proclamations, claiming it will be another year “at least” before we get our lives back. The man has no answers, only anxiety.

His latest terror-inducing comment is to warn of more ominous strains of the virus threatening us from Brazil and South Africa.

“People need to realize there’s more than one mutant strain,” Fauci told NBC anchor Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“There’s one from the UK that’s essentially dominated… There’s another more ominous one that’s in South Africa and Brazil.”

Fauci said he doesn’t want “people to panic,” but they’re taking the new strains “very seriously” and studying them to fully understand the threat that they pose.

“The Brits have made it very clear that [the strain detected there is] more contagious,” Fauci said.

“They say that it isn’t more virulent. But, you know, we’ve got to be careful because the more cases you get, even though on a one-to-one basis it’s not more virulent, meaning it doesn’t make you more sick or more likely to die, just by numbers alone, the more cases you have, the more hospitalizations you’re going to have.”

He doesn’t want “people to panic,” but then he induces panic.

Rand Paul was on Ingraham’s show recently and said, “They will never let up. There are doctors out there saying we may need to wear [masks] forever. That is ridiculous, and that defies the science.”

