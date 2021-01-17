Fascists at Loews Hotels are latest trying to silence Senator Hawley

Loews Hotels canceled Sen. Josh Hawley Fundraiser. They blatantly lied and accused him of inciting the riots in the Capitol. That is provably false. Democrats are attempting to destroy Senator Hawley for legally questioning the election as Democrats have done for each election won by Republicans. We know how Democrats behaved in 2016. The radicals are now trying to criminalize the 1st Amendment.

The Leftists are vicious and very powerful thanks to the corrupt media and social media. They are forcing people to back off to save their reputations and careers. It allows the hard-left in charge of the Democrat Party to seize more and more power.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” Loews Hotels tweeted on why they were no longer hosting the Hawley fundraiser.

SENATOR HAWLEY IS THE MAIN TARGET

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), who strongly voiced objections to some of the electoral votes, are the main targets of the assault from the fascist Democrats.

Numerous Democrats called on Cruz and Hawley to resign or be expelled. Included were communists AOC and her Squad. They have an “Enemies List” and want them canceled out of book deals, fundraisers, and off of influential political boards and committees.

Recently, the very honorable Senator Hawley lost his book contract with Simon and Schuster ostensibly over the riot on January 6th. He is suing the company.

The book they were supposed to publish is “The Tyranny of Big Tech.” We “cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” they said in a statement.

They are virtue signaling fascists, and there is no shortage of them.

Hallmark Cards asked Senator Hawley and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) to return employee campaign donations:

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” Hallmark spokeswoman JiaoJiao Shen said in a statement. “The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, “grim reaper man who tried to destroy Devin Nunes,” posted a flier on Twitter for a February fundraiser for Hawley that was to be hosted by a Loews hotel in Orlando. The fascist asked the chain, “Why are you hosting [a] weekend event for traitor Josh Hawley?”

Hawley blasted back at them as well, telling them that “to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it’s dangerous”:

“If these corporations don’t want conservatives to speak, they should be honest about it. But to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it’s dangerous. I will not be deterred from representing my constituents, and I will not bow to left-wing corporate pressure,” he said in a statement to The Hill.

Exactly. We saw this in pre-war Germany.

This riot at the Capitol was blown way out of proportion. The purpose is to take away the 1st Amendment rights of the people involve, and more.

The fascistic Washington Post did a hit piece on him today. Disingenuously, they said some people are “afraid Trumpism won’t flame out.” That’s their excuse. There is always an excuse for the Left to push their vile agenda.

They continued, “…on Jan. 6, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) objected to the electoral vote count in the name of The People, about eight hours after The People laid siege to his workplace.”

Senator Hawley acted on behalf of his constituents and did nothing more than Democrats have done.

Then, the alleged ‘news’ outlet wrote this ad hominem garbage:

Hawley, against Senate custom, was playing directly to the TV camera. His flinty baritone was dialed down to match the somber aftermath of insurrection. The 41-year-old junior senator denounced the violence of the day and the past year and then framed his objection as a restoration of order. He was there to give peaceful voice to the anger of constituents but, on a granular level, Hawley’s move had something to do with the laws and constitution of Pennsylvania. It also had something to do, if you followed Mitt Romney’s cues, with the ambitions of Josh Hawley.

“Flinty baritone,” “framed,” “ambitions,” and so on, were presented as fact. They described him as a spoiled and privileged white man. This is pure, unadulterated fascism and bigotry.

This isn’t a cancel culture. Call it what it is. It’s fascism. It’s Stalinism.

