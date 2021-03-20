Bill Maher rails against ‘tsunami’ of cancel culture and “woke” brats









“Real Time” host Bill Maher railed against the growing “tsunami” of cancel culture.

“I swear to God, I don’t want to talk about cancel culture and this nonsense every week, but I just think people understand how this is a tsunami and how fast the goalposts change almost on a weekly basis,” Maher began the discussion on Friday night.

“Literally, on the top of my head … I wrote down three things that I could think of — not just what you do now… it’s anything you’ve ever done… Not just what you say, it’s now what you listen to, they can catch you for that. What you order, who you say you like, anything sort of association, if you retweet something.”

Maher, a self-proclaimed liberal, has been ripping into the far-left progressives, the “cancel-culture” and the surging “wokeness”.

That’s one thing we might all agree with.

Watch:

Taking on “woke” demands. @BillMaher says it reminds him of Hollywood’s “blacklists” where now “people go to parties” and “don’t want to talk, they are like ‘can I talk? I don’t know your girlfriend, she might be woke.’” It’s “so Soviet” and “Stalinist.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/zdHxOEqzdN — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) March 20, 2021

Related