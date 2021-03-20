George Bush was “sick to his stomach” over January 6th riot









Former President George W. Bush chooses to speak out on all things America First while ignoring the socialist takeover of all pillars of society. It’s a mystery as to why since he’s a Republican, isn’t he?

While remaining silent on Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence, Bush slammed the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol and denounced the “populist” movement during an interview with the Texas Tribune.

“I can’t remember what I was doing, but … I was sick to my stomach … to see our nation’s Capitol being stormed by hostile forces,” he told the Tribune. “And it really disturbed me to the point where I did put out a statement, and I’m still disturbed when I think about it.”

“It undermines rule of law and the ability to express yourself in peaceful ways in the public square,” Bush added. “This was an expression that was not peaceful.”

In a statement, he said, “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”

Bush is kicking off a book tour. His book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” is a collection of stories and oil paintings that highlight the journey of America’s immigrants and the contributions they make.

The former president allowed millions of illegal aliens to massively immigrate into the United States. His book will likely continue to erase the differences between controlled legal immigration and unfettered invasions by anonymous people.

He has always supported a path to citizenship for anyone who piles in illegally.

About those questionable 82 million votes for the feeble old man in the White House, Granpa Gropes, Bush said, “It shows the vibrancy of democracy,” he said. “That’s a telltale sign that people want to get engaged in the system and that they were willing to go vote.”

“Look, politics has always been rough … And right now we’re at a period of time, though, when there’s a lot of anger in the system, which then causes people to worry about the future of our democracy,” Bush noted. “I think it’s going to eventually work its way out of the system.”

The “anger” that he refers to here is the America First movement and Trump supporters.

“History and the United States has shown these populist movements begin to fritter over time, and so I’m optimistic about democracy,” Bush said.

There’s nothing to see here when it comes to illegal voting, in his opinion.

“I think the election, all elections have some kind of improprieties,” Bush said. “I think … the results of this election, though, were confirmed when Joe Biden got inaugurated as president.”

Some say Bush’s silence throughout his presidency in the face of vicious criticism from Democrats and their media left his followers without a leader and the Left with a broad playground on which to flourish.

Recently, he appeared in an ad with former Democrat presidents taking credit for the vaccine Donald Trump is responsible for, and it does expose character flaws in these men.

Did the producers of the ad ask ex-president Trump to appear? https://t.co/b3UEym7S53 — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) March 11, 2021

Bush is a Democrat in all the true meaning of the word.

Related