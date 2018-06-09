Bill Maher speaks for Democrats. He said what they are all thinking. He wants a recession, that would hurt millions of Americans, to destroy President Trump.

Liberal/leftist comedian Bill Maher on Friday said that he hopes the economy crashes in order to “get rid” of President Donald Trump.

Maher made the remarks on his HBO talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point,” he said.

“By the way, I’m hoping for it because one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.”

“Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher added.

Someone needs to explain to Maher we don’t have a Socialist democracy, we have a constitutional Republic.

This is what the Democrats want for you.