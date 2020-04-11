Bill Maher says we can’t afford to NOT blame China

Bill Maher, a famous hard-left pundit, said last night, “So when someone says, ‘what if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?’ The answer is we should blame China. We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country w/habits that kill millions of people.”

The only thing I’d disagree with Maher about is it’s the Chinese Communists and it’s Red China. That’s important to recognize as our country moves towards Democrats who want totalitarianism with them in charge.

