CHI phlebotomist finds 30%-50% of patients tested have antibodies to COV-19

A phlebotomist working at Roseland Community Hospital said Thursday that 30% to 50% of patients tested for the coronavirus have antibodies while only around 10% to 20% of those tested have the active virus.

That does suggest the people with antibodies have immunity.

A phlebotomist working at Roseland Community Hospital said Thursday that she tests 400 to 600 patients a day and the numbers of patients coming through the testing center who appear to have already had coronavirus and gotten over it is far greater than those who currently have the disease.”

“A lot of people have high antibodies, which means they had the coronavirus but they don’t have it anymore, and their bodies built the antibodies,” Owaynat told Chicago City Wire.

HERD IMMUNITY?

That does seem to say something about herd immunity. Sweden has refused to lock down and is watched closely for the end-results. They think herd immunity is a reality that will keep them from shutting down the nation’s businesses.

In California, with so many Chinese residents, there is a theory that their low numbers are due in part to herd immunity. A nasty virus was said to be going around in the Fall and people couldn’t say what it was.

It could explain the far better results in handling the pandemic in California over New York and New Jersey. Governor Newsom only started his lockdown within two days of Governor Cuomo’s in New York. There are other factors that affect the difference between the two, such as the way NY packs people into subways, but they are finding Californians with immunity as well.

They’re Looking Into It

“Researchers at Stanford Medicine are working to find out what proportion of Californians have already had COVID-19. The new study could help policymakers make more informed decisions during the coronavirus pandemic,” KSBW 8 News reported. “The team tested 3,200 people at three Bay Area locations on Saturday using an antibody test for COVID-19 and expect to release results in the coming weeks.”

In addition, those who show signs of already having had the illness should be able to re-enter society — albeit with some modified social distancing measures in place — rather than sheltering at home as they are no longer in danger. Of those who contract the coronavirus, around 25 percent may be asymptomatic.

A recent study of 1,000 people in the Heinsberg District of Bonn, Germany found that 15% of the population had contracted the virus, many unknowingly and without symptoms.

Of those, only 0.37% died from COVID-19, a figure much lower than those previously cited.

Antibody testing will help uncover the mystery, and better inform us of the efficacy of lockdowns.

DR. FAUCI’S FLAWED PLAN

There are more than 16 million Americans out of work and small businesses are collapsing. With that in mind, Dr. Fauci thinks people who are immune could go back to work. He should also not be a policymaker, nor should those wildly inaccurate charts he goes by.

Right now, that wouldn’t be enough people to do much of anything. Fortunately, there will be another task force formed next week to determine the best ways to turn the economy back on. Hopefully, Dr. Fauci won’t be on that committee.

As noted by Chicago City Wire, testing shows that it’s possible “the spread of the virus may have been underway in the Roseland community – and the state and country as a whole – prior to the issuance of stay at home orders and widespread business closures in mid-March which have crippled the national economy.”

It’s unclear how widespread COVID-19 is in the nation, and where, but, according to a New York Times report, it has been estimated that 25% of all carriers are asymptomatic, meaning they carry the disease and have no symptoms to show for it. Of course, the more widespread it is could mean the virus is more contagious than initially thought and less deadly.

We Don’t Know How Many Die in Relation to How Many Get the Disease

We don’t know how many people die percentage-wise in relation to those who had it or have it. The number must be much lower than we were originally told. The percentage will be much lower than what the researchers and doctors predicted.

Another factor those charts never consider is the size of our population. Yes, we have a lot of cases, but we also have a lot of people. Our nation has the third-largest population in the world.

If people saw daily moving charts of people with seasonal influenza and pneumonia, they might also be terrified of those numbers.