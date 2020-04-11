Hard-left Ilhan Omar demands we nationalize healthcare and the supply chain

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar claims the coronavirus pandemic shows “the time to nationalize healthcare and the supply chain is now.”

“Big corporations may not want to produce necessary items because it’s not profitable for them,” the congresswoman said in a video posted on social media, arguing that “profits are always placed above people.”

“We, as a federal government, we have the proper tools to deploy,” Omar continued. “And it’s deplorable, really, and unconscionable that every single tool that we have is not being deployed right now.”

Rep. Omar added, “It is important for us to nationalize the supply chain. It’s important for us to take action in nationalizing our health care system.”

In a tweet linking to a video of her rant below, Omar wrote, “The time to nationalize healthcare and the supply chain is now.”

The Bernie supporter is just like Bernie. She is a dangerous communist.

If she wants to live in a communist country, why doesn’t she move back to Somalia? That’s not racist to ask, although the left will try to say it is.

