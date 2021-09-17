Bill Maher slams fearmongering lib media for ‘scaring the s-t out of people’ over COV

















HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher is at it again — saying something the GOP would like. He torched the liberal media on Wednesday for “scaring the s–t” out of people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said they need to take responsibility for those afraid to leave their homes as a result of fearmongering coverage.

“I have to cite a survey that was in The New York Times, which is a liberal paper so they weren’t looking for this answer,” Maher said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The question was, ‘What do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID?’ And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans,” Maher continued. “The answer is between 1% and 5%.”

Maher then added that because of the liberal media, 41% of Democrats believed the answer was 50%, and 28% of Democrats thought between 20-49% of COVID patients end up in the hospital.

Maher declared, “70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was. Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that. For scaring the s–t out of people.”

He should have added — and for making it political. Some things shouldn’t be political — like pandemics.

