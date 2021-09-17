Most transparent admin ever shuts down Fox’s border drone news coverage

















Biden’s politicized FAA is trying to shut down the Fox drone over the DelRio bridge. Thousands upon thousands of anonymous illegals pour through and end up under the bridge every day. The drone has exposed the true nature of the illegal border crisis while the administration lies about it.

Fox is fighting the order but this administration is using safety as an excuse for shutting it down.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin “has been covering the border nonstop for almost 7 months now, we use the drone constantly, and it has never been an issue.”

Fox reached out to the FAA and they issued a statement: “The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”

That’s likely untrue, of course. The drone is grounded to cover up what is happening at the border.

The FAA administrator reports to Pete Buttigieg. The Democrat communist administration is trying to shut down news coverage of their border crimes.

Thread. Not exactly subtle. Will this stand? https://t.co/OinxCsFDNF — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 17, 2021

All of Haiti has been coming for months and with them comes their insane culture of violence and voodoo. Is the entire Haitian army here yet? No one would blame the people for leaving but we can’t afford them financially or culturally. My black friend in Bed Sty says they are truly difficult. She opens garbage cans and live chickens jump out.

It has nothing to do with skin color. It’s about the culture they are bringing. It is too different from ours. They don’t come with skills. Then they go to our schools and learn to hate the citizens with critical race theory and 1619.

The USA worked for 200 years because we had commonalities, not because we had totally different values.

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

More migrants are arriving here in Del Rio, TX after crossing a dam in the Rio Grande and entering the United States illegally. There are now at least 10,500 migrants underneath the international bridge, with more coming by the hour. Intel is up to 10,000 more coming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0qjvq8Uqa7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

This cannot stand!

We won’t let the FAA control the news you get. Watch this video and see how @faanews tried to shut down our newsgathering on the southern border. That can’t happen. Our own @BillFOXLA will be back with us on @FoxNews tomorrow at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/4WIJCC0O4y — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 17, 2021

