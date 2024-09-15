Malevolent Bill Maher’s Vulgar Attack of Donald Trump

t Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” made vulgar, disgusting allegations against Laura Loomer and President Trump. Maher was more sarcastic than serious, but I don’t get how this is funny. Maher said Loomer, 31, “looks like his type” and might be “f******” the President.

Laura Loomer is considering a lawsuit on Bill Maher for Defamation of character & slander over his outrageous comments in this video Who else hopes she gets every dime he’s got

The ‘comedian’ even brought Melania into it, and his low-grade audience loved it. Loomer threatened to sue him for defamation.

Maher mentioned Taylor Swift because Loomer criticized her because of a leak suggesting she and Travis Kelce, a star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, have a fake romance that is supposed to end September 28th. Loomer thinks it’s a plot to hurt Donald Trump’s election chances. That’s clearly conjecture, but Loomer can say it without malicious attacks.

Loomer is one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, and Trump needs all the support he can get. Loomer is constantly trashed in the legacy media as a far-right conspiracy theorist and has been on the campaign trail in the past few days. So, the media is having a field day.

Loomer recently got panned for this post, which people saw as racist:

The media went after Donald Trump. His response was fine:

Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made, but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME! I am now in California, which Democrats like Comrade Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newscum have completely DESTROYED; I will turn it all around and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! -DJT

He made some good points and remained loyal to a fan. I doubt Laura Loomer is racist, but any mention of culture gives the Left ammo.