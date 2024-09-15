Kamala’s New Mammy Accent

Kamala Harris has a new Mammy accent, which she blathered at the Black Caucus dinner. She laughed hysterically for saying nothing funny.
“Hello to all my divine nin3 brothas and sistas” followed by a loud cackle.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at the Black Caucus Dinner pic.twitter.com/8ig2rNk6IT
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024
According to a Des Moines Register poll, Trump’s lead in Iowa is down to 4 points compared to his polling against Biden (47% to 43%). She still won’t win Iowa.
In other news, fake news ABC/IPSOS’s National poll has Harris winning 52% to Trump’s 46% in likely voters. Joy, a way forward communism, and lying seems to be a winner.
A new Des Moines Register poll conducted by Ann Selzer, the best pollster in Iowa, shows that Donald Trump is beating Kamala Harris by just 4 points.
In the last poll conducted by Selzer in late spring, Trump was beating Biden by 18 points.
Trump beat Biden by 8.2% in… pic.twitter.com/KrjCfl6DNy
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 15, 2024