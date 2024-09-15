Kamala’s New Mammy Accent

By
M DOWLING
-
3
29

Kamala Harris has a new Mammy accent, which she blathered at the Black Caucus dinner. She laughed hysterically for saying nothing funny.

“Hello to all my divine nin3 brothas and sistas” followed by a loud cackle.

According to a Des Moines Register poll, Trump’s lead in Iowa is down to 4 points compared to his polling against Biden (47% to 43%). She still won’t win Iowa.

In other news, fake news ABC/IPSOS’s National poll has Harris winning 52% to Trump’s 46% in likely voters. Joy, a way forward communism, and lying seems to be a winner.


