Bill Maher Tells Democrats to Stop “Outdated Racial Pandering”

Bill Maher warned Democrats to stop their “outdated racial pandering.” It was one reason Democrats lost elections. He joked, “When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi put on kente cloth, I don’t think it earned them one vote for their powerful emotional ties to Ghana.

“Here in California, we’re now segregating kidnapping, really. California doesn’t just have amber alerts for children. We have Ebony alerts for black children and feather alerts for Native American kids. What is that? We look for them by listening on the ground?

“Look, even if you like identity politics, this kind of thing is antiquated. From 2010 to 2020, the number of people identifying as multiracial in America went up 276%. One in five newlyweds now are in an interracial marriage, and that number goes up to 100% and ads for Subaru.

“You couldn’t do a remake of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner today because almost 100% of Americans approve of interracial marriage, especially with rich-in-laws, and 95% of white women would leave their husbands to marry Idris Elba…”

Watch,there’s much more, but I wish he’d stop giving such good advice to Democrats.

