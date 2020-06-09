Dem Party, Kneeling & Not Getting Up

Nancy Pelosi and her other Democrat allies pandered to Black Lives Matter, a police hate group. They knelt before them in honor of George Floyd, probably begging them to come back to the plantation, one twitter user said.

This movement is not a religion, George Floyd is not a hero, he’s a sad victim of murder based on what we’ve seen so far, and you only kneel before God.

Watch, she was stuck:

Man Pelosi can’t get up. Did anyone else hear a cough?? pic.twitter.com/TKKrr8iQbT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2020

God was telling her something. If you bow for the wrong reasons, you might not be able to get up again.

Tucker’s monologue about Black Lives Matter and the state of politics is exceptional. He explains why that which we are witnessing is not about black lives.

Our country is the best country. We are flawed but we are striving for greatness. Americans are not racist, that’s why immigrants come here.

Watch: