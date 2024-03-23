Donald Trump Is Killing It in the polls

Former President Trump is now eight points ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan.

The CNN poll released Friday found that fifty percent of voters would support Trump if the presidential election were held today.

Forty-two percent would support Biden. Five percent say they would support somebody else, and two percent say they don’t plan to vote.

Biden’s job approval is at thirty-five percent, and forty percent say they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared to thirty-three percent for Biden.

CNN POLL: “These Michigan numbers — these are NOT GOOD” for Biden pic.twitter.com/Z3Y9WolpDw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2024



Trump is leading in national polls.

New national poll from Ann Selzer & Grinnell College: Trump +7. Trump lead in RCP Average is 2.1%. https://t.co/QjDgaG8iNI pic.twitter.com/NBUNfmsiYr — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 20, 2024



As of February 1, a major Bloomberg poll had more bad news for Biden. This is the Electoral College.

The poll numbers:

Wisconsin: Trump +5

Pennsylvania: Trump +3

Nevada: Trump +8

Georgia: Trump +8

Michigan: Trump +5

North Carolina: Trump +10

Arizona: Trump +3

Related