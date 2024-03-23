Donald Trump Is Killing It in the polls

By
M DOWLING
-
0
21

Former President Trump is now eight points ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan.

The CNN poll released Friday found that fifty percent of voters would support Trump if the presidential election were held today.

Forty-two percent would support Biden. Five percent say they would support somebody else, and two percent say they don’t plan to vote.

Biden’s job approval is at thirty-five percent, and forty percent say they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared to thirty-three percent for Biden.


Trump is leading in national polls.


As of February 1, a major Bloomberg poll had more bad news for Biden. This is the Electoral College.

The poll numbers:
  • Wisconsin: Trump +5
  • Pennsylvania: Trump +3
  • Nevada: Trump +8
  • Georgia: Trump +8
  • Michigan: Trump +5
  • North Carolina: Trump +10
  • Arizona: Trump +3

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments