Bill Maher tells the WOKEs and America Haters to cut it out

















Real Time host Bill Maher blasts the WOKEs and the America haters again. He quoted immigrants saying if you knew about the country I came from, “you’d stop shitting on your own.”

“Blind hatred of America is just as blinkered as blind love. And we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live,” Maher began his monologue. “Watching this s— go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b—- about and badmouth your own country, but if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop s—-ing on your own.’”

He mocked Republicans as ‘dewy-eyed” and refusing to admit the US has made mistakes, and he claimed the South is still not ready for the honor system. He’s generalizing and treating the Right like morons. He makes a living off his biased insults.

However, at least he knows the Left – the WOKEs – have gone too far. He’s telling his leftists to cut it out.

Watch:

Related















