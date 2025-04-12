Bill Maher’s Good Humored Review of His Dinner with DJT

Bill Maher reviews his dinner meeting with President Trump in the clip below. Maher went because he thinks there is a better way to function than hating each other every moment.

Maher read off all President Trump’s insults about him because he wanted Donald to sign it, and he did.

The left-wing comedian said he was only going to report what happened, and if people didn’t like it, well, I can’t quote him. Maher didn’t go MAGA, and said there was no pressure to.

Maher talked about him being authentic.

This is funny and worth watching:

