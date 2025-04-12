President Trump Aces His Physical and Cognitive Test

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

President Trump said he did well on his physical and volunteered to take a cognitive test. He got every answer right, which is good since it’s an easy test except for people with dementia.

The media keeps pretending they are very concerned about his health, given his age. He outdoes all of them. They certainly have nerve, considering their ignorance about Biden’s mental state.

Hopefully, we won’t have to listen to nonsense about why he didn’t release his cholesterol levels.


