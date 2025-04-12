President Trump Aces His Physical and Cognitive Test

President Trump said he did well on his physical and volunteered to take a cognitive test. He got every answer right, which is good since it’s an easy test except for people with dementia.

The media keeps pretending they are very concerned about his health, given his age. He outdoes all of them. They certainly have nerve, considering their ignorance about Biden’s mental state.

.@POTUS on his annual physical at Walter Reed: “I think I did well… I felt I was in very good shape — good heart, a good soul… I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test, and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.” pic.twitter.com/GYJisB1xxV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2025

Hopefully, we won’t have to listen to nonsense about why he didn’t release his cholesterol levels.

Trump took and passed a full physical yesterday including a cognitive test… Remember when fake news pretended to be outraged that he didn’t release his cholesterol levels when he was campaigning? pic.twitter.com/bykPEJYvRx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 12, 2025

