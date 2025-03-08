Bill Nye Is a Nazi? Who Knew?

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

So, Bill Nye is obviously a Nazi. He’s brazenly giving Nazi salutes. Stand up for science or else.

They’re singing again. They are terrible singers and their songs are worse. These Nazis are so pathetic.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments