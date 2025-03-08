So, Bill Nye is obviously a Nazi. He’s brazenly giving Nazi salutes. Stand up for science or else.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2025
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
They’re singing again. They are terrible singers and their songs are worse. These Nazis are so pathetic.
HAPPENING NOW: Bill Nye “The Science Guy” and laid off NIH workers are staging a small rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial holding “Make America Healthy Again Kills” signs.
They are now singing a tune called “Science lights the way” after a few mic issues.
Cringe. pic.twitter.com/2XFlFo0H0r
— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 7, 2025
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter