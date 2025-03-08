President Trump Might Move 35,000 Troops Out of Germany

According to The Telegraph, President Trump might pull about 35,000 US troops out of Germany, and put them in Hungary.

President Trump has repeatedly warned that Europe must commit more to its defensive capabilities, and they haven’t upped their commitment. He is also frustrated that the continent is “pushing for war.”

Around 160,000 active-duty personnel are stationed outside of the United States, most of whom are in Germany.

“Trump is angry that they [Europe] appear to be pushing for war,” a source close to the White House said.

The article noted that Hungary maintains a close relationship with Putin. Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán vetoed a commitment to increase support for Ukraine.

Are we going to suffer through more Putin puppet nonsense?

