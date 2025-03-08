Crooked FBI Head Leaves to Applause & Bagpipes

By
M Dowling
-
2
59

As the former Assistant Director of the FBI field office, James Dennehy left for the last time, bagpipes played and his corruption supporters clapped as they accompanied him out. He was forced to resign after President Trump won. Dennehy told the staffers to “dig in” after he opposed a presidential order. He also hid the Epstein files. He’s a pedo enabler.

Dennehy buried the Epstein files or destroyed them. These creeps clapping are his agents of chaos.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz