Crooked FBI Head Leaves to Applause & Bagpipes

As the former Assistant Director of the FBI field office, James Dennehy left for the last time, bagpipes played and his corruption supporters clapped as they accompanied him out. He was forced to resign after President Trump won. Dennehy told the staffers to “dig in” after he opposed a presidential order. He also hid the Epstein files. He’s a pedo enabler.
New York is so broken right now here’s a video of James Dennehy who was forced to resign for intentionally withholding Epstein files to protect influential people committing child rape & he got a bagpipe celebration by staff members. Sick & disgusting.
— America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) March 7, 2025
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
Dennehy buried the Epstein files or destroyed them. These creeps clapping are his agents of chaos.
James Dennehy withheld the Epstein files from the Attorney General. All of the clapping seals in this video are treacherous pedophile sympathizers who deserve to lose their jobs. @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/IMcISYtKmr
— Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) March 7, 2025
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter