Bill O explains perfectly what progressives want and where we are headed









Bill O’Reilly says we will have to suffer for the next three years under an incompetent man who has no regard for the legacy, traditions, and freedoms this country has. Biden’s ready to besmirch all that. Instead of saying the system worked in the Chauvin case, he trashed the entire country as racists.

As for Biden, he is being controlled by Susan Rice, and Ron Klain who are very far-left progressive people. Rice is very close to the Obamas. He left out the most important person behind the curtain — Valerie Jarrett who comes from a communist family. And he should include Kamala Harris. It is the Biden-Harris administration according to the White House.

O’Reilly said Biden is getting his statements from that crew.

Bill says, Biden, a manipulated pawn, is isolated, doesn’t do anything all day long. He just signs whatever they tell him to sign and then he reads from a teleprompter. He has no input into any of it.

Bill continued to describe what the Progressives want. First of all, they plan to wipe out all of the states’ power. They want a complete takeover with all the power residing in D.C. That means the Progressives would control the economy, policing, education (to indoctrinate), how you defend yourself, how much money you can have, and they will control every facet of your life so that there would be no challenge to their authority.

Bill explained that the policing bill ties federal grant money into a progressive view of how you police an area. That means if anything goes wrong, police will have no protections, and anyone can sue the cop. If they don’t follow these Progressive rules then there will be no money.

Progressives want control of American policing and the best way to do that is to demonize the police and call them racist.

The goal of the Progressive movement is to not incarcerate anyone who isn’t violent. They can steal your car, breaks into your house, for example, and serve no jail time. Progressives say it’s not their fault they steal or take drugs or deal since they’re poor.

In education, Biden seeks to put Critical Race Theory (CRT) into every classroom in this nation. “The goal is culturally responsive teaching and learning in the schools for projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, linguistically diverse perspectives. That’s the DC guidance from the DoE. They want the 1619 Project which says [falsely] that this nation [capitalism] was built on slave labor and capitalism is evil.

If the school district does it, they will get some federal funding, without it, they won’t.

See the pattern? Biden is on board with all of this. In his past, he “bad-mouthed blacks all the time” and was buddies with Klan members. Now he’s WOKE.

This is what is happening, but before you go out and bang your head against the wall, he believes Republicans will take back the House in 2022. That will put an end to it temporarily.

COMMUNIST VIRGINIA

Virginia has already taken the deep dive into CRT. The woman in charge, Leslie Sail, wants to get rid of diplomas — everyone gets the same. She said blacks can’t get a regular diploma, so they all have to go.

Progressives won’t do merit and eventually, there will be no grades because poor kids with bad parents can’t do as well. No meritocracy anymore, just pass and fail. The colleges would do the same.

By the way, attacks on police are up 90% since Floyd. Respect for policing is breaking down.

There is a guy in the White House who will do what he’s told and doesn’t know what he’s doing.

The Sentinel would like to add that it’s the perfect arrangement. No one can go after Biden — he’s demented, isolated, protected, and won’t answer questions — and the people behind the curtain are bulletproof.

