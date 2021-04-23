NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson makes Dem totalitarians nuts









North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson explained to Democrats in Congress that Republicans are trying to create “the best election system in the world” and are only concerned about the integrity of the vote.

That is definitely not what Democrats want.

He said that “it’s time that we modernize our election system and stop playing all these silly games based on race. And please, stop using me as a black man as your pawn, – and yes, I said it – to push your agenda. I’m sick of it. It happened a long time ago in this country and…..”

A Democrat tried to shut him up and demand he just answer the question.

The Dems did not like this coming from this black man. He has to get back on the plantation. Dems want all of us on their plantation. That’s what socialism is.

🚨 WATCH: North Carolina Lt. Gov. @MarkRobinsonNC lays out the truth on election integrity and voting rights. Democrats go berserk. Looking at you, @RepCohen. pic.twitter.com/ojynp9PGoE — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2021

Related