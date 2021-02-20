Bill O: ‘Mr. Biden does not have the awareness to know what’s happening in the country’









But again honesty in this country doesn’t matter anymore. It doesn’t matter anywhere. ~ Bill O’Reilly

“Even now 24 hours after Rush Limbaugh’s death, Joe Biden issued some statement about it’s bad for the family or whatever, nothing important,” Bill O’Reilly said. “But even now Joe Biden doesn’t link in the reaction to Rush Limbaugh’s death with the division of the country.”

“I’m not going to insult the president. I’ll insult him if he deserves it, but I’m not going to say that he’s not smart enough to do it or anything like that. I’m not going to do that, okay, because that’s unfair, but I will tell you in my opinion as an analyst, as a fact-based analyst, Mr. Biden does not have the awareness to know what’s happening in the country.”

“He does not know what’s happening,” O’Reilly said. “He was once a traditional Democrat, maybe even conservative, now he is a far-left progressive. Is there an explanation for that? Was there some kind of epiphany that happened? Did the angel Gabriel appear to him and tell him to be a progressive?”

O’Reilly continued, “It’s never been explained now to me if it was just expediency. Biden did what he thought he had to do 20 years ago and now he’s doing what he thinks he has to do now that the power shifted.”

The progressives in the country run the media so now Joe’s going to be progressive, but when he gets up and he says with absolutely no awareness whatsoever, ‘the nation is not divided…’

O’Reilly addressed the unity issue and added that Biden’s “the president and he so far is dividing the country further with all this equity business. He’s making a bad situation a worse situation. There’s no detent. There’s no reach out to conservative traditional people in America. There’s no condemnation of the savagery on the left with Rush Limbaugh’s death…”

O’Reilly also spoke about Rush Limbaugh and the critics who took his satire literally and used it against him.

“They took that [satire] and they said it was serious, you know. And when I saw it I went you know, look there are enough controversial things the man said that were serious that you don’t have to do that. But again honesty in this country doesn’t matter anymore. It doesn’t matter anywhere.”

