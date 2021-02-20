Coca-Cola is a racist company, buy Pepsi









A whistleblower leaked shocking racist images of Coca-Cola’s online training for employees, telling them to be ‘less white.’ Seriously, you won’t believe it. The training is anti-white all the way. It stereotypes whites.

Karlyn Borysenko, an anti-critical race theory activist, obtained the images from an internal whistleblower and posted them online:

“Confronting Racism: Understanding what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist.” It means to be “less white.”

To be less white is to:

Be less oppressive

Be less arrogant

Be less certain

Be less defensive

Be more humble

Listen

Believe

Break with apathy

Break with white solidarity

“In the US and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white. Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

I walk through the images in this video: https://t.co/tBwQ0FGV2N — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

One thing you all should keep in mind is that Coke probably isn’t the only company using this training with their employees. It’s on LinkedIn Learning – any company can pay for it. What other companies are making their employees do it? — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

