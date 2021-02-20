Coca-Cola is a racist company, buy Pepsi

M. Dowling
A whistleblower leaked shocking racist images of Coca-Cola’s online training for employees, telling them to be ‘less white.’ Seriously, you won’t believe it. The training is anti-white all the way. It stereotypes whites.

Karlyn Borysenko, an anti-critical race theory activist, obtained the images from an internal whistleblower and posted them online:

“Confronting Racism: Understanding what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist.” It means to be “less white.”

To be less white is to:

  • Be less oppressive
  • Be less arrogant
  • Be less certain
  • Be less defensive
  • Be more humble
  • Listen
  • Believe
  • Break with apathy
  • Break with white solidarity

[Apply this to people of color too!]

“In the US and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white. Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

