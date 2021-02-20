ICE drops Op targeting illegal alien sex offenders per Biden’s memo









The White House immigration policies ditched the Operation Targeting Sex Offenders to remove convicted sex offenders in the country illegally.

As a result, 18 attorneys general are urging President Biden in a letter to reverse the decision.

The letter stated, “The cancellation of the program effectively broadcast to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators.”

Ashley Moody signed the letter and spoke with Jedidiah Bila about it on Fox News.

She explained that states like Florida struggle with combating human trafficking.

Moody said they “rely on the federal government to assist local and state law enforcement and remove those that are lurking in our communities, that are sexual predators and preying on our most vulnerable. To have an administration, Joe Biden, cancel an operation that is focusing on sexual offenders in our country…certainly but as a mother it is horrifying.”

Bila didn’t understand the justification for it and neither did Moody.

Moody said, “I was a former federal prosecutor…These operations help agents do their jobs especially for states like Florida that rely on federal agencies and law enforcement to help remove these dangerous people from our communities. There is no reason this operation should be canceled. And the message to Joe Biden is to stop tying our hands in law enforcement…”

As for Joe Biden doing it, Moody said, “It doesn’t surprise me, but we have to keep the pressure on them to remind them of his duty to protect our state and this country.”

Lotsof luck with that.

