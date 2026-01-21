Bill O’Reilly Is Sick

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who hosts the weeknight program “No Spin News,” told followers on Wednesday that he is ill. He said the condition, which he did not name, would temporarily limit his appearances

“Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry, I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors, so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers, so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.” O’Reilly wrote.

O’Reilly regularly appears on NewsNation and was scheduled to appear on Tuesday on Chris Cuomo’s show. During the broadcast, Cuomo told viewers that O’Reilly was “sick” but would “be back soon.” He did not provide additional details about O’Reilly’s condition.

O’Reilly has his own show on his website and is often heard on the radio on shows like Cats & Cosby.

We hope he defeats this illness. He is a fighter and will take it on. Even if you don’t agree with O’Reilly’s views, he is very intelligent and can come up with some great analysis.