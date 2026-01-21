Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Leftist Lunatics Stalk Chief Bovino & Throw Food at Him

Leftist Lunatics Stalk Chief Bovino & Throw Food at Him

By
M Dowling
-
1
36

There is evil in the world. How Democrats treat law enforcement is a good example.

I don’t understand why these lunatics can’t be arrested. Twenty to thirty cars stalked the men of the Border Patrol for hours, and then they threw food at them. One dumped chips over Chief Bovino’s head and shoulders. Last week, they were throwing urine in bottles at ICE agents.

They do it because law enforcement is arresting people here illegally. Seventy percent of those are criminals, and some of the others are picked up hanging out with criminals. The leftist radicals screamed, “F***ing Nazis,” as agents walked by, having merely stopped for snacks.

Are they stupid or ill-informed enough to believe they are Nazis?

The disrespect for law enforcement driven by Democrats is very dangerous. These men are looking out for our safety, and the lunatic left wants to destroy our trust in the police.

The media plays no small part in spreading false information.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz is making no sense and riling up the hardcore left. He thinks criminal aliens are neighbors. Walz is comparing himself to John Lewis and the Black civil rights movement. He’s calling his riling up crazy people “good.”

They lie to convince innocent people to protest with them. Are the radicals fine with endangering babies?

Previous articleBill O’Reilly Is Sick
Next articleCriminal Alien Rams an Agent with His Vehicle, Injuring Him
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Bovino has guts, to be so visible.

Interfering with a federal operation is a crime. Where are the federal marshals?

In effect, RINO Princess Bondi is an ally to the ICE protests/riots.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x