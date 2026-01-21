Leftist Lunatics Stalk Chief Bovino & Throw Food at Him

There is evil in the world. How Democrats treat law enforcement is a good example.

I don’t understand why these lunatics can’t be arrested. Twenty to thirty cars stalked the men of the Border Patrol for hours, and then they threw food at them. One dumped chips over Chief Bovino’s head and shoulders. Last week, they were throwing urine in bottles at ICE agents.

They do it because law enforcement is arresting people here illegally. Seventy percent of those are criminals, and some of the others are picked up hanging out with criminals. The leftist radicals screamed, “F***ing Nazis,” as agents walked by, having merely stopped for snacks.

Are they stupid or ill-informed enough to believe they are Nazis?

The disrespect for law enforcement driven by Democrats is very dangerous. These men are looking out for our safety, and the lunatic left wants to destroy our trust in the police.

The media plays no small part in spreading false information.

This was at a gas station, buying some slim Jim’s for him and his men. He stopped and talked with the cashier and then left. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Tim Walz is making no sense and riling up the hardcore left. He thinks criminal aliens are neighbors. Walz is comparing himself to John Lewis and the Black civil rights movement. He’s calling his riling up crazy people “good.”

Gov. Tim Walz yells over a metal gate like a mental patient with a little bullhorn and implies the US will tort*re people in America whether they protest or not so people might as well protest. This is deranged and dangerous. Walz is inciting violence. (colleenbayer7 on TT) pic.twitter.com/wN859VxhC0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2026

They lie to convince innocent people to protest with them. Are the radicals fine with endangering babies?