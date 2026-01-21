Finally! A President Who Will Bring Back Insane Asylums

Many of the homeless in sanctuary cities are drug addicted and/or mentally ill. They are hurting innocent people and need to be off the streets. Homeless and drug-addicted felons live on the streets in these cities with drug dealers supplying them with the poison right in the “open air.” That isn’t liberalism; it’s far-left ideology.

We finally have a president addressing it. President Trump signed an executive order to bring back mental institutions.

So often, the judge’s excuse for not keeping criminals in prison is that they are mentally ill. That excuse has to be taken away.

Transcript:

“You’ve got to get rid of your sanctuary cities, and I hope our people know that we’re not going to pay sanctuary cities. We’re not going to pay them anymore.

“They are sanctuaries for criminals. They hold criminals. We’re not going to pay. They can sue us and maybe they’ll win, but we’re not giving money to sanctuary cities anymore as of the beginning of the month.

“We began the process of eliminating cashless bail. Well, cashless bail is where it all started. It’s a disaster. And then other places—I don’t know if it started in New York. I remember it starting in New York. Somebody comes in, murders somebody, and they let them out. No bail, no nothing. Basically, cashless bail means you just get the hell out. And they go outside.

“We have one case where a guy murders somebody, gets released, and goes out and murders somebody—two people in one day. No, we’ve got to get rid of cashless bail. They’ve got to pay. You’ve got to have bail. There’s a reason for bail. Long tested.

“I signed an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums. We’re going to have to bring them back. Hate to build those suckers, but you’ve got to get the people off the streets.”