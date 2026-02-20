Bill O’Reilly Warns Communism Is Coming with Lightning Speed

Bill O’Reilly is ill and has obviously lost weight, as one can see in his latest clip. Hopefully, he will beat this disease. In the video, he briefly discusses a potential attack on Iran, but then takes us to New York City. He seemed shocked that everything he said about Zohran is coming true. The rise of communism is speeding into our cities. You saw what happened with the communist mayor of Seattle, and you saw what happened in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Communism is happening with lightning speed. It is out of control.
He finds the lack of awareness about communism “startling.”
Huge tax increases, wild spending, price hikes to public transportation, calls to prayer everywhere, drug marts, potentially no dog ownership, and cutting 5,000 new police hires after only a month-and-a-half. Zohran’s very efficient.
Allahu Akbar, guys!
A third of young people like communism [because they are badly educated].
Survey data showing a surge in popularity for communism among young people.
